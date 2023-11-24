×

Sport

Konakelephi among favourites for Berlin November ‘Wafa-Wafa’

Last year’s winner ready to retain title and grab R100,000 prize money, says owner

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 24 November 2023

The owner of 2022 Berlin November winning horse Konakelephi says the experience they picked up has been effective in conjuring another winning strategy that will see them defend their title in the 10th edition of the traditional race meeting in Ntabozuko on Saturday...

