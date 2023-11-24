“I’m enjoying the pressure, enjoying the fans. It was great. I'm just trying to have fun.”
His plan for the weekend is simply to get himself into play and give himself chances with iron shots.
“I think I'm just gonna stick to to what I'm doing. I'm doing it well so just keeping it in play and just hitting great iron shots ...
“It's gonna be obviously a little different tomorrow being in the final group, but we'll see how it goes.”
Lawrence, who led by three strokes at the start of the day, said he planned to stick to his usual attacking approach.
“Driver everywhere — attack. The putter’s feeling really good. I’m reading the lines out there ... aggressive golf for the weekend.”
That’s his trademark style of golf, which he employed on Friday.
“I had a game plan as to be aggressive, as always. It wasn't easy this morning. It was quite windy, and I had to really scramble some of the holes.”
Golf
Youngster Nikhil Rama goes big to take second-round lead at Joburg Open
Sports reporter
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
Nikhil Rama thrived in the afternoon heat as he danced his way past overnight leader Thriston Lawrence to take the second-round lead at the Joburg Open on Friday.
The 22-year-old, seven shots off the pace at the start of his round, ended the second round atop the leader board on 13 under par overall after firing his best score as a professional to date, an eight-under 62 that equalled Lawrence’s Houghton golf club course record from Thursday.
Lawrence was one stroke further back after carding a 66 that featured an eagle three, four birdies and two bogeys.
Behind them Dean Burmester shot 62 and Jacques Kruyswijk 64 to finish the day on 10 under.
Zander Lombard carded 65 to move to nine under, one ahead of Jaco Prinsloo.
The best-placed foreigners are on five under, including defending champion Dan Bradbury.
SA amateur Christo Lamprecht one of three co-leaders at British Open
Rama played some immaculate golf, like the eagle two from 202 metres on the third that kick-started his challenge. But one of his most impressive shots was a chip off the green on the 17th — because he had no putting line at the pin — riding the ball off the fringe to swing back towards the hole.
That secured his par in a flawless round.
“My plan was not to hit a divot out the green,” said a smiling Rama, a member of Bryanston who knows this course well, though not as well as his caddie Shannon Naidoo.
“He knows the greens so we’re reading it quite well.”
His approach shots have been spectacular, missing two greens in the past two rounds.
The youngster, who has produced a few top-five finishes in smaller scale tournaments on the Sunshine Tour, was full of smiles around the course yesterday, looking relaxed as he reeled off birdie after birdie in a seemingly effortless display.
SA’s best amateurs on show at iconic EL Golf Course
“I’m enjoying the pressure, enjoying the fans. It was great. I'm just trying to have fun.”
His plan for the weekend is simply to get himself into play and give himself chances with iron shots.
“I think I'm just gonna stick to to what I'm doing. I'm doing it well so just keeping it in play and just hitting great iron shots ...
“It's gonna be obviously a little different tomorrow being in the final group, but we'll see how it goes.”
Lawrence, who led by three strokes at the start of the day, said he planned to stick to his usual attacking approach.
“Driver everywhere — attack. The putter’s feeling really good. I’m reading the lines out there ... aggressive golf for the weekend.”
That’s his trademark style of golf, which he employed on Friday.
“I had a game plan as to be aggressive, as always. It wasn't easy this morning. It was quite windy, and I had to really scramble some of the holes.”
East London’s boy wonder clinches SA golf title
Lawrence missed a lot more greens on Friday and his two bogeys came from three-putts from the fringe.
“I wasn't really in danger, but I was never the right distance, either short or long, and managed to make a nice few saves out there and kept the momentum going.
“I’m hitting driver everywhere. Just about everywhere, there's certain holes where you can’t, like on 18 today ... but I've always been aggressive, and driver is my favourite club in the bag, so why not hit it if it works?”
Kruyswijk was pleased with his day’s work. “I’m right where I want to be. I can play chasing golf tomorrow, I don’t have the pressure on my shoulders.”
Among those not to make the cut on level par was former champion Charl Schwartzel.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos