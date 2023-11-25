Buffalo Park among possible venues for U19 World Cup

Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela said they would be open to hosting the U19 World Cup.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/CHARLE LOMBARD
East London's Buffalo Park ground is among viable venue options considered by Cricket SA for the 2024 men's ICC Cricket under 19 World Cup in SA in January.
SA were designated as hosts of the youth global showpiece for the third time earlier on the week after it was taken away from Sri Lanka.
The move was a unanimous decision by the ICC board. It was taken as a consequence of the ICC recently provisionally suspending the Sri Lanka Cricket due to extensive government interference in the board's administration.
SA hosted the tournament in 1998 and 2020 and CSA are in still in discussion on the host cities.
Though Benoni, Potchefstroom, Kimberley, and Bloemfontein are the heavy favourites options after had all hosted the tournament three years ago, CSA head of public relations Refentse Shinners, said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Dispatch that the mother body were looking out for all non-SA20-occupied grounds, including Buffalo Park.
Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will use SA’s six main grounds, Kingsmead, Wanderers, Newslands, St George’s Park, Centurion Park and Boland Park in Paarl, for the SA20 (January 10 to February 10) which will clash with the international youth tournament, which is set to take place from January 13 to February 4.
“The change of the U19 ICC World Cup from Sri Lanka to SA came as surprise, but the organising committee is still in discussion on the venues,” Shinners said.
“They are considering all venues in the inland and coastal areas that will not be occupied by the SA20,” she said.
Shinners said an announcement on the host venues would be made in the coming days.
Border Cricket CEO Omphile Ramela said they would be open to hosting the U19 World Cup.
“The tournament is where stars of the future are made,” he said.
“It would be a good for the Border region to be host of such prestigious tournament in terms of motivation for children from townships and rural areas.
“We do have good facilities at the stadium, we have hosted international events in the past 12 months without any complaints.
“East London is among cities that have a great hospitality sector for such tournaments and great infrastructure,” he said.
SA last lifted the ICC U19 trophy in 2014 in the UAE.
Thestar-studded junior Proteas team was led by Aiden Markram and featured the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo.
Three years ago, when SA last hosted the tournament, the Baby Proteas were beaten by Bangladesh, who won by 104 runs, in the quarterfinal.
In 1998, the side could not make it past the group stages as they had a lower run rate than New Zealand, who proceeded to the final and were eventually beaten by England.
