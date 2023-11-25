For the Dragons, Dane Blacker and Rio Dyer crossed the whitewash in Durban.
Ruthless Sharks feast on Dragons in URC clash in Durban
Sports Reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The return of their Springbok stars provided the Sharks with the clinical and ruthlessness they desperately missed in their mission to get off the mark in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season.
The Sharks defeated the Dragons 69-14 to register their first win of the URC campaign at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.
This was a bottom of the table clash as both sides endured a tough start to the tournament, and the bonus-point victory lifted the Sharks to position 14 on the URC log table.
The Sharks needed to win at all costs to turn their season around after they lost all five of their first matches in this URC campaign.
They suffered four defeats during their month-long tour of Europe before going down by one point to Connacht at home.
And they bounced back in style, running 10 tries compared to a couple by their visitors.
The tries were scored by Aphelele Fassi (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Werner Kok, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams (2), Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne and Lukhanyo Am.
For the Dragons, Dane Blacker and Rio Dyer crossed the whitewash in Durban.
The Boks that made a welcome return were Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, and Mapimpi in the starting line-up while Ox Nche and Williams played off the bench.
Am returned to the team last week in their narrow loss to Connacht at home.
The return of the Sharks’ internationals didn’t just boost their performance, but the presence of players such as Etzebeth, Am, Mapimpi seemed to offer the Durbanites great on-the-field leadership.
The Durbanites’ strong start to the match gave an indication it was going to be a difficult night for the Welsh side in the coastal city.
The Sharks dominated possession and territory and forced their visitors to commit a lot of mistakes in the opening half.
Almost everything functioned perfectly for the John Plumtree coached side and they played a good brand of rugby, building pressure with the ball.
At scrums, the Dragons failed to match the men from the Zulu kingdom with young prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, hooker Fez Mbatha and tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen and the rest of the forward pack proved to be just too good for the opponents.
The Sharks were the first to put points on the scoreboard as Curwin Bosch put over a penalty seven minutes after kickoff.
Their dominance saw them score their first try four minutes later through Fassi, who was set up by Bosch.
Mapimpi announced his return to the team by scoring his first try of the season on 20 minutes as the Sharks continued to call the shots in Durban.
The Dragons had their rare moment of brilliance when Evans cleverly depleted the Sharks' defence and set up Blacker for a try on 27 minutes.
The Welsh were dealt a blow when tighthead prop Chris Coleman was yellow carded five minutes before the halftime break after he was responsible for another scrum penalty.
The Sharks capitalised on their numerical advantage as Kok scored their third try on the stroke of halftime.
While the Dragons tried to put on an improved performance, the Sharks were even stronger, scoring seven more tries in the final stanza.
Etzebeth, Williams, who scored twice off the bench, Buthelezi, Labuschagne, Fassi, who completed his brace, and Am all crossed the whitewash.
The hapless Dragons could only manage one through Dyer but that was not enough for them to get at least a losing bonus point.
SCORERS
Sharks (20) 69 Tries: Aphelele Fassi (2), Makazole Mapimpi, Werner Kok, Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams (2), Phepsi Buthelezi, Lappies Labuschagne, Lukhanyo Am Conversions: Curwin Bosch (5) Boeta Chamberlain (3) Penalty: Bosch
Dragons: (7) 14 Tries: Dane Blacker, Rio Dyer Conversions: Cai Evans, Rhodri Williams
