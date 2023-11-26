Midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who was a standout performer for Amakhosi, came close to breaking the deadlock with three minutes to the break through his long-range shot with Akpeyi away from his goalmouth. The effort missed the target saving the Nigerian goalkeeper blushes.
Chiefs continued to be strong in the second half and looked the more threatening of the two sides when on attack.
They continued to create chances, but luck kept on evading them upfront as Pule Mmodi had his shot cleared off the line by a Swallows defender in the 78th minute.
The deadlock was finally broken when Saile made no mistake with only Akpeyi to beat.
The Democratic Republic of Congo forward was set up by Maart, who dispossessed Keegan Phillips in Swallows' half and charged forward before finding Saile in the box.
Troubled Kaizer Chiefs Saile past Swallows
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs rose above media reports that have rocked Naturena to beat lukewarm Moroka Swallows 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Christian Saile scored deep in the second half (83rd minute) to give Cavin Johnson his second victory since he took over Amakhosi as an interim coach. The victory lifted Chiefs to sixth spot in the Premiership with 17 points from 13 games.
Chiefs, battling on the pitch, came into the old Soweto derby with off-the-field issues too after a report in Sunday World that players Itumeleng Khune and Mduduzi Mdantsane allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol and about racism and favouring of coloured players at the club.
Khune is also reported to to be in trouble for refusing to do interviews during club owner and chair Kaizer Motaung’s induction into the South African Hall of Fame.
Both Khune and Mdantsane were missing from the match-day squad with backup goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma being selected to play his first game of the season.
Chiefs were the dominant side in the opening half, creating many opportunities but failing to find the target. Ranga Chivaviro and Yusuf Maart were among players who had opportunities to test Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi but their attempts went wide instead.
While Swallows were subjected to defending, they had chances too, including when striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa forced a fine save from Bvuma in the 28th minute.
