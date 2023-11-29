Sundowns reclaim top spot with Tshwane derby win against SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns reclaimed top position in the DStv Premiership beating their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 2-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

The win, courtesy of striker Peter Shalulile's 31st-minute strike and Lucas Riberio's second first half added time put Sundowns two points clear of Cape Town City who had ascended to the top after beating Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.

Sundowns (27 points) have played nine games to City (25) and third-placed SuperSport's (23) 13 matches.

The Brazilians have won all their nine opening matches and look well on their way to winning the league title for the record seventh time in a row.