'It’s 184 caps and one to go' — Banyana's Van Wyk eyes world record at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Sports Reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
While Banyana Banyana stalwart Janine van Wyk is disappointed they couldn’t get their Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers off to a good start, she is thrilled to achieve a huge milestone in her career.
Van Wyk featured in South Africa’s 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso away from home in the first leg of the Wafcon qualifier.
By doing so, she equalled the world record for most national team caps, 184, which she now shares with Ahmed Hassan of Egypt.
The 36-year-old player is on a mission to set a new record and could achieve that when Banyana host Burkina Faso in the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Monday (3pm).
“I’m happy the coaching staff gave me an opportunity to step onto the field and grateful to my teammates supporting me,” Van Wyk said after the game.
“It’s 184 caps and one to go.
“I’m happy to be with the team. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the result we came for, but we have one leg to go which I’m sure will be a positive one,” she said.
“It’s good that we scored a goal and unfortunate that we conceded one. That's not what we wanted, but knowing they have to come to South Africa where we are strong in our game and have supporters behind us.
“We saw against Congo in the last game, we dominated every game we played home and away.
“Now we know how they play we can capitalise on their weaknesses.
“Unlucky for the result and we have one more chance to go and I’m sure it will be a good result for us.”
Van Wyk, who is to retire after setting the new record, believes she will leave the national team in a good place with a number of exciting youngsters making inroads.
“It’s a good balance the national team has, with young up and coming players, especially with the experienced players mixing that,” Van Wyk said.
“It's important for the senior players to accept the younger players coming through and take them under their wing.
“Make them feel comfortable in the environment they are in because at the end of the day we are one nation and one team and we have to build forward together.”
