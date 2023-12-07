“I think at this moment, he and all of us are just trying to guide him to be the best version of himself at club level so that he can get to the highest level. And the things that he can do are crazy. We are trying to help him reach his full capacity.
Another Pirates senior player, Vincent Pule, 31, said the team's experienced players are working hard to nurture Mofokeng.
“He is a good boy, a good human being, and he always wants to learn. He listens and I think that is going to help him a lot,” Pule said.
Pirates teammates cool talk of Bafana Afcon call for teen star Mofokeng
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Teen star Relebohile Mofokeng has shown his immense potential in a breakthrough season for Orlando Pirates, but his Bucs teammates are cautious about talk of a Bafana Bafana call-up as soon as the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January.
Mofokeng, 19, has made waves since being introduced by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in the latter stages of last season.
This season, the exciting, skilful young midfielder has made himself a crucial player at the Soweto giants, attracting attention beyond South African borders.
Mofokeng recently had a trial with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and there have been reports of other clubs interested abroad, including in Spain.
The winger has been mentioned by some admirers as deserving a place in South Africa coach Hugo Broos’ squad for the Afcon in Ivory Coast from January 13.
Bucs senior head Miguel Timm, 31, is among Mofokeng's many admirers among his club teammates, but said the public should be cautious about calling for Mofokeng's Bafana introduction in a competition that will pit Africa’s best against each other.
“Honestly, he hasn’t had a call-up yet, but I think it’s coming sooner or later, and he is going to be very important for the national team,” Timm said.
Orlando Pirates' 19-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng played in his first orginal Soweto Derby as the Buccanners beat Moroka Swallows at Orlando Stadium.
“As the youngster he is, he is a very special boy. He is comfortable on the ball and he can do things other youngsters cannot do.
“I think ours is to make sure we give him the confidence and we make sure we give him the support he needs. I think he is going to excel.”
Wolves have not given official feedback on Mofokeng’s trial, but the player has been improving his game week in, week out in the DStv Premiership.
He was on song when Pirates defeated Moroka Swallows 2-0 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday.
Coach Riveiro will count on players such as Mofokeng to inspire the Bucs to another victory when they host TS Galaxy in their Premiership fixture in Orlando on Saturday (8pm).
