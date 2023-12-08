“We are in a moment of the season where fighting for points is tough because everyone wants to go to the second part of the season in a good position and in a good place to start again,” Riveiro said.
Pirates will be buoyed that they have done well in their past four games where they won three and drew one.
Orlando Pirates target 12 points before Afcon break
Sports Reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates aim to win all their remaining games this year to give themselves a good chance of wrestling Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title in the second half of the season.
Pirates will play four league games before the end of the year, starting with the clash against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (8pm).
They will then travel to Golden Arrows (on December 17) and SuperSport United (December 23) before wrapping up the year by hosting Stellenbosch FC on December 29.
After that, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will go on a long recess due to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, with domestic football expected to make a return in mid-February.
Because of their persisting inconsistency in the first half of the season, Pirates find themselves 11 points behind log-leading Sundowns, who are on 30 points after 10 games. The Sea Robbers have played two more games compared to Sundowns.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has been open about them targeting 12 points from these four games and aims for a strong performance from his troops against Galaxy.
“We are in a moment of the season where fighting for points is tough because everyone wants to go to the second part of the season in a good position and in a good place to start again,” Riveiro said.
“So the points are important for both teams.”
Galaxy will approach this game high in confidence after they reached the final of the Carling Knockout Cup.
Galaxy’s strength this season has been their stout defence, as they have conceded just 10 goals in the league.
“They are a team that is tough to beat because they have good pace and they are committed with their defensive organisation. It's difficult to break them. They have good concentration during the 90 minutes,” Riveiro said.
“So, it’s going to be a tough opponent, like every opponent used to be and look against us. It's not going to be different, we are used to the challenge.”
Pirates will be buoyed that they have done well in their past four games where they won three and drew one.
