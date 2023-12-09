Blitzboks book quarterfinal spot with win over USA

Nortje scored early from a sniping blindside break from the base of a ruck, but Great Britain hit back on the stroke of halftime through Harry Glover.
The Springbok Sevens team remained unbeaten after their second pool game at the SVNS Cape Town on Saturday as they beat the USA 26-14 in front of a vibrant crowd at the DHL Stadium.
Earlier, the Blitzboks beat Great Britain 19-5 in their pool opener.
The South Africans had a great first half and kept the USA scoreless, while Ryan Oosthuizen and Rosko Specman scored converted tries that had the crowd on their feet.
However, a yellow card early in the second half to Justin Geduld opened the door for the Americans, who scored twice in two minutes through Lucas Lacamp to level the scores at 14-14.
With a number of replacements taking the field, the Blitzboks steadied the ship and late tries by Impi Visser and Ronald Brown sealed the deal.
In their opening game, Quewin Nortje scored twice in their victory over Great Britain.
The windy conditions didn't seem to bother the Blitzboks, though they would be first to admit they could have been sharper with ball in hand.
Nortje scored early from a sniping blindside break from the base of a ruck, but Great Britain hit back on the stroke of halftime through Harry Glover.
Geduld then restored the Blitzboks' lead shortly after the break, converting his own try to make it 12-5.
Three minutes later, Nortje was at it again, his second try all but sealing the deal for the host nation as Brown added the extras.
Their final game on Saturday is against Ireland at 7.45pm, but the Blitzboks have basically booked their place in Sunday's quarterfinals.
Scorers:
Springbok Sevens 19 (5) Great Britain 5 (5): Springbok Sevens — Tries: Quewin Nortje (2), Justin Geduld. Conversions: Geduld, Ronald Brown. Great Britain — Try: Harry Glover
Springbok Sevens 24 (14) USA 14 (0): Springbok Sevens — Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Rosko Specman, Impi Visser, Ronald Brown. Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Brown. USA — Tries: Lucas Lacamp (2). Conversions: Madison Hughes (2)
