Pau have made a good start to the French Top 14 where they are positioned in fourth spot after nine outings. They won six matches and lost the other three.
“Traditionally the French teams have a lot of flair to get the game breaks up and I think as the Sharks it’s something we are trying to build to be that team that can play in a structured environment,” Williams said.
Despite having several players nursing injuries, the Sharks still named a strong side for the clash with a handful of Springboks in the starting line-up.
Sharks Team: 1. Ox Nche, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Corne Rahl, 6. James Venter, 7. Phepsi Buthelezi, 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 9. Grant Williams, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Francois Venter, 13. Lukhanyo Am (Captain), 14. Marnus Potgieter, 15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements: 16. Daniel Jooste, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Hanro Jacobs, 19. Le Roux Roets, 20. Jeandre (Lappies) Labuschagne, 21. Jaden Hendrikse, 22. Lionel Cronje, 23. Ethan Hooker
Challenge Cup presents Sharks with opportunity to start afresh
For a moment, the Sharks will forget about their United Rugby Championship (URC) woes and focus on having a good start in the EPCR Challenge Cup this weekend.
The Sharks will make their debut in Europe’s second-tier competition against French side Section Paloise or Pau at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (5.15pm).
This after the Durbanites failed to book their place in the most prestigious Champions Cup through the URC last season.
The Challenge Cup gives the John Plumtree-coached Durban franchise some time away from the URC where they have failed to find a perfect rhythm under their new boss.
The Sharks have played seven matches in the URC and lost six while managing just a single victory.
It’s for that reason the Sharks will want to start well and do the best they can in the Challenge Cup, right all the wrongs before they return to the URC.
Sharks assistant coach David Williams said though the tournament is not the same level as the Champions Cup, they are still planning to do the best they can.
“I think game by game, our ambition is to deliver a performance that can win rugby games. Long term, strategically, it’s a great competition for us to try to go deep into the competition and I think we saw the energy last year when Toulon won it,” Williams said.
“And again, I think most teams will challenge themselves to be in the top tier of the European competition, but this competition still means a lot to the union and the players involved,” he said.
“I think there’s an excitement for a new competition. Obviously URC is a great competition but in the Challenge Cup you are playing different opposition. Even from a coach's point of view, reviewing opposition is something new.
“I think everyone is looking forward to even the new jersey that the guys are going to play in.”
