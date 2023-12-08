×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India

By SPORTS REPORTER - 09 December 2023
Proteas' Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Proteas' Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/ Gallo Images

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is out of the three-match T20 series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain and has been replaced by Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas' medical team.

Initially, he was expected to play in the round of four-day matches from December 14 — 17 in preparation for the two-match Test series but will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.

Breetzke geared up for tough India series

Playing in the national colours at a full St George’s Park will be a dream come true for batter Matthew Breetzke when SA face off against India in ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advertise with the Daily Dispatch
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill