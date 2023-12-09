Pule Mmodi’s strike help Chiefs sink Rise and Shine in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs gave their supporters a nice early Christmas present when they beat Polokwane City 1-0 to bring some glimmer of hope in what has been a diabolic start to the 2023-2024 campaign.

Amakhosi have already lost six times in 14 DStv Premiership matches this season, but interim coach Cavin Johnson will have some belief that his team may finally be turning a corner after their back-to-back league wins, their sixth victory of the season.

A lot of work still remains for Amakhosi who still lack an ability to finish off their opponents.

Pule Mmodi, signed from Lamontville Golden Arrows before the start of the season, scored his fourth league goal of the season – a beautiful curler after the speedy winger cut inside from the left flank on 51 minutes.

Chiefs looked to be labouring to another disappointing 0-0 after failing to produce clear-cut chances in their first 45 minutes despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession.

Amakhosi had the ball mainly in areas where they were never going to hurt the home side.