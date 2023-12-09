‘Shade that comes from a tree that bears no fruit doesn’t matter’: Rulani Mokwena on jabs from other coaches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has resisted a strong urge to respond to what appears to be increasing ridicule and provocation from some of his colleagues in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
This after TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic recently took a jab at the trailblazing young mentor for failing to give credit to their opponents after Sundowns were knocked out by the Rockets in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16.
Ramovic was not impressed by Mokwena making “excuses” for not having seven of his regular starters for that game.
Though in the past Mokwena has had a cordial relationship with SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, many thought the latter was taking a swipe during an episode of the This Is Football Africa podcast when he stated: “I hate these coaches, and I won’t mention names. They hug the players. It’s all for show. It’s all a lot of bulls**t.”
After the DStv Premiership midweek game against AmaZulu FC, Mokwena talked about him not being “allowed to hug my players” during a post-match interview with SuperSport TV.
Mokwena was asked about the growing number of jabs being thrown at him by other coaches ahead of Sundowns’ Caf Champions League match against Pyramids of Egypt at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday (3pm).
Mokwena was asked about the growing number of jabs being thrown at him by other coaches ahead of Sundowns’ Caf Champions League match against Pyramids of Egypt at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday (3pm).
“Ja, they do. I don’t respond, it’s part of the territory I suppose but someone said something that is very interesting to me the other day,” Mokwena said.
“In fact, a friend of mine, because they were more emotional about the jabs than I was. And I pushed it aside and he said ‘Yeah, it’s true because shade that comes from a tree that bears no fruit doesn’t matter’ ... and believe me, no, actually no,” he said as he restrained himself from saying more.
Both Sundowns and Pyramids will be looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League after they recorded losses in their previous outings.
Sundowns lost 1-0 to TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo while the Egyptian, who are playing in the Champions League, went down 2-0 to Mauritius’ Nouadhibou FC.
Mokwena expects a tough game from the Egyptians who are likely to have South African striker Fagrie Lakay leading their attack at Loftus.
“I think Pyramids are a team that makes up for the lack of team’s experience in the Champions League with an accumulation of very good exposure of individual players,” Mokwena said.
“They have players in the Egyptian national team and Ramadan Sobhi, who has played in the English Premier League. So, there’s very good competitive exposure at that level of experience.
“They are a team that can cause a lot of problems. Against Mazembe, they were very, very good even though it was a difficult game and at the end Pyramids got the result.”
Pyramids, who are one of the richest clubs in Africa, were formed in 2018 and featured in the Caf Confederation Cup final in the 2019-20 season.
