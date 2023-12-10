Bulls coach White apologises to Farrell, takes aim at Loftus booers

While delighted with his team's 27-16 win over Saracens in their Champions Cup pool match on Saturday, Bulls director of rugby Jake White was less pleased with the performance of the Loftus crowd.

The locals took aim at England and Saracens' often controversial captain Owen Farrell by booing him whenever he lined up a kick for goal.

Farrell is one of the game's polarising figures and the Loftus crowd made it known in which camp they are rooted.

“I am apologising for all the booing of Owen Farrell,” White said. “It is not who we are,” said White, though he may need to do more convincing on that front.

The former Bok coach was a little bewildered by the crowd's behaviour and was keen to distance his team from what emanated from the stands.

“I don’t understand why. People have just jumped on the bandwagon in terms of all the negative media. He's an unbelievable player. What he has achieved in England is phenomenal.