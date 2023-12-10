Blitzboks end Cape Town Sevens in sixth place after defeat to Kiwis

The Springbok Women’s Sevens lost all five of their games to finish in 12th spot.
However, coach Renfred Dazel remains confident of achieving their season’s goal of a top eight placing in the series.
“Last weekend we finished 10th in Dubai and got three bonus points by finishing within seven points of our opponents, but this weekend we hardly got out of the blocks,” Dazel said.
“That was the disappointing part, but if we look back over the two tournaments, there was enough to build on and that makes me confident that we can be competitive next month in Perth.
“We lost some key decisionmakers in our squad before Dubai and two more here in Cape Town, and most of them will be back for the next tournament. The reality is we needed to replace them with less experienced players and if you add the pressures that come with being at home, we did not adapt as well as we could have.”
The series moves to Perth for its third tournament of the season at the end of January where South Africa’s men and women will be looking for improvement.
After showing a high degree of positive display and fighting spirit on Saturday, Sunday’s final day of the Cape Town Sevens proved to be a challenge for the Blitzboks.
The Blitzboks were unable to win a match on the final day, which began with a humbling 28-0 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals.
The South Africans ended their day with another heavy defeat, going down 31-7 to New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff in the Mother City.
After failing to at least get on the podium at home, the hosts were desperate to end the tournament with a win over the All Blacks.
However, Blitzboks’ defence was unable to handle the strong attacking play of their bitter rivals, who were earlier knocked out by Ireland in the quarterfinals.
The All Blacks, who led 10-0 at the break, scored five tries to SA’s one.
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Cody Vai (2), Sione Molia and Akuila Rokolisoa all scored as New Zealand ran rings around their hosts.
The Blitzboks’ performance was far better than against Australia in the battle for the semifinals, but it was far from what it should have been.
The hosts even failed to use their numerical advantage after Vai was sent to the naughty chair for two minutes in the opening half.
McGarvey-Black opened the scoring early into the clash, while Vai’s first try saw the side head into the final half with a healthy lead.
Ronald Brown produced the only try for Blitzboks and gave the hosts some hope of a comeback as they trailed 10-7.
The try came from the player’s quick thinking and individual brilliance as he beat a few defenders after his tap-and-go.
But the Kiwis responded quickly as they unleashed Vai for his second try. Molia and Rokolisoa’s tries confirmed a comfortable win for the travellers.
Scorers
SA Men (0) 7 — Try: Ronald Brown. Conversion: Justin Geduld
New Zealand Men (10) — 31 Tries: Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Cody Vai (2), Sione Molia, Akuila Rokolisoa. Conversion: Tepaea Cook Savage (2), Rokolisoa
