Mamelodi Sundowns cruise past Spurs to 11th straight Premiership win

Ernst Middendorp's side simply had no answer to Sundowns as they cheaply gave possession away and had difficulty containing the Brazilians.

Like they've done in many of their matches this season, Sundowns were content managing their lead in the second half, not attacking Spurs as they had in the first half. Of the 23 goals Sundowns have scored in the league this season, only seven have come in the second half as they normally bulldoze their opponents in the opening minutes of their matches.

Masandawna are on course for the earliest capture of the league title — which will be their record seventh in succession. The Brazilians won the league with seven matches to go last season, which was the record earliest in the Premier Soccer League era.

Cape Town City, the second-placed team on the log and Sundowns' next opponents in the league, may be the team to give Sundowns the sternest test this season. The match will be played in Cape Town on December 24.