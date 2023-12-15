But that’s nowhere near being a good enough excuse.
David Miller describes Proteas batting as disappointing — ‘Well, duh’
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
There was no attempt at masking what was a bad outcome for South Africa in the last T20 against India at the Wanderers on Thursday, with David Miller describing the batting as disappointing.
To which the proper response would be: “Well, duh.”
The Proteas were bowled out for 95 in 14 overs, giving India a series tying 116-run win.
“We are good enough to play better than that,” said Miller, who finished with 35, the top score in that dismal batting performance.
The pitch changed said Miller, going from a belter when India batted and put up 201/7 with Suryakumar Yadav, making a hundred, to one where balls kept low and others popped off a good length.
But that’s nowhere near being a good enough excuse.
“It was a par score. It was a really good wicket, but then things changed, it wasn’t the same wicket as in the first innings. It is difficult to go at 10 an over when the ball is keeping low, but we should have been good enough to adapt and we weren’t,” said Miller.
The outcome wouldn’t have any bearing on South Africa's preparations for the next T20 World Cup, which takes place in the US and Caribbean in six months time, he explained.
There is too much cricket that still needs to be played before then.
Not any international cricket, but a lot in different leagues.
“In terms of experience we match every other team in the world because we have guys playing in different leagues,” said Miller.
“The standards of the SA20 and the IPL are really high, it will be fairly easy for teams to fall back into the international arena by the time of the World Cup.”
What will be important is for players on the fringes of that squad to apply the lessons they learnt from this experience.
Matthew Breetzke played in both matches scoring 16 and 4 and he was furious after chopping the ball onto his stumps on Thursday.
Rather than put a line through his name however, head coach Rob Walter will insist that when the opportunities come for him in the SA20, he shows he is a better player than he displayed in the two matches here.
It is the same for Donovan Ferreira who made 12 and Nandre Burger, the left arm quick who took a wicket after making a nervous start.
Winning the first match in Gqeberha on Tuesday provided an illustration of the standards the players were capable of achieving said Miller.
“The cricket’s there, the guys are experienced, it was just a bad batting performance tonight.”
“The guys will play IPL and SA20 ... we are in a good place. T20 is difficult because you can play really good cricket and still lose. It takes one guy to take you out of a game. It’s about being on all the time and taking the experience we get as a team and as individuals forward into the World Cup,” Miller added.
