Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows star midfielder Lerato ‘Ace’ Chabangu has opened up about post-retirement struggles and how he has lost everything.
Chabangu, who was speaking on the YouTube channel PrimeSportsWithMahlatse, has fallen on hard times with no income to support his family and as a result he has been scorned by some members of the community.
“There are a lot of things that I have lost,” he said.
“I bought my mom a house and I have lost it, I have lost everything. I don’t even have soccer boots now, I don’t have clothes that you can say will remind me of the past.
‘I have lost everything’: former Bafana, Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu opens up about falling on hard times
Image: Barry Aldworth/BackpagePix
“I only have trophies but I have lost a lot. People can judge me but I am still going on. I don’t have income but I hustle. My mom doesn’t have a home, my brother is nowhere to be found. I am living in a family house and I don’t know where my kids are. It is sad.”
Chabangu said he is the laughingstock of his community.
“It is difficult but I thank God I am still alive and I have learnt a lot. We are all going through a lot but we have to appreciate that life is continuing. When you were used to getting income and suddenly there is nothing, it becomes difficult.
“The family is expecting that you will give back at home but there is not so much income. They are disappointed because the Chabangu name was high but now I am a laughingstock.”
