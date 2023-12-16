The Bangladesh spinners will have belief and if they find their groove early on they are capable of taking a 1-0 lead heading to Potchefstroom.
Earlier this year the Indian slow bowlers made the Proteas batters struggle with their variations.
However, the Tigers have a mountain to climb as they have only won twice against South Africa.
In addition, they will be up against a Proteas team who will want to keep their record of not having lost an ODI series in 2023.
Their last series loss was a 3-0 whitewash against England in July 2022.
Though their 2023 calendar has been dominated by Twenty20 cricket, it has not derailed their success in the 50-overs format, even though they have not had much game time.
They clinched a 2-1 ODI series win away against Pakistan and recently beat New Zealand at home.
Proteas on a mission to continue good run at Buffalo Park
Image: ALAN EASON
The Proteas women’s cricket team will be on a double mission when they face Bangladesh at Buffalo Park on Saturday, aiming for 16 wins out of 19 matches against the Tigers and collecting maximum points for the ICC Championship.
The one-day international will be part of a plethora of sporting activities in Buffalo City this weekend and it promises to be a blockbuster as the home team look to end what has been a good year for them in East London.
Hilton Moreeng’s charges have an impressive win ratio at the venue in 2023, only losing once to India in February.
That record came in the T20 format, so it it will be a different ball game on the slow and turning Buffalo Park surface as they shift their attention to the 50-overs game.
Jafta unconcerned by Proteas having to play catch-up
The Bangladesh spinners will have belief and if they find their groove early on they are capable of taking a 1-0 lead heading to Potchefstroom.
Earlier this year the Indian slow bowlers made the Proteas batters struggle with their variations.
However, the Tigers have a mountain to climb as they have only won twice against South Africa.
In addition, they will be up against a Proteas team who will want to keep their record of not having lost an ODI series in 2023.
Their last series loss was a 3-0 whitewash against England in July 2022.
Though their 2023 calendar has been dominated by Twenty20 cricket, it has not derailed their success in the 50-overs format, even though they have not had much game time.
They clinched a 2-1 ODI series win away against Pakistan and recently beat New Zealand at home.
Proteas Women keen to extend their dominant series win ratio
The Proteas are targeting a good start in the opening match to set themselves up for the series after their 1-1 tie in the T20 series.
“The way we ended that T20 series against Bangladesh, we took some momentum from that,” East London-born allrounder Anneke Bosch said.
“We had just started finding our form again which we lacked in the first T20.
“That will obviously help with our confidence in the longer format.
“We want to move up on the ICC Championship standings, but our focus is on working on the process and making sure that we are on the right path in terms of our plans heading to the next World Cup.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos