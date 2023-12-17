Kimvuidi strike sees Orlando Pirates blunt Arrows in Durban heat

In no way a model of consistency this season, Orlando Pirates would have been pleased to go to a sixth DStv Premiership match unbeaten and fifth win from those with their 2-1 victory against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale, outside Durban on Sunday

A penalty apiece saw the teams go to the break at 1-1 in stiflingly hot conditions at Mpumalanga Stadium.

Patrick Maswanganyi opened the scoring for Pirates from the spot in the 30th and Ndudzo Sibiya equalised in the same fashion in the 45th.

Pirates’ danger man on the afternoon, Karim Kimvuidi, who had set up the penalty with his strong running, went from provider to finisher to give Bucs the lead again in the 56th.

It could have been 3-1 to Pirates had the match officials not overruled a legitimate goal by substitute Thembinkosi Lorch in added time.

Pirates’ seven wins, four draws and three defeats from 14 games sees them in third place, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won all 11 games.