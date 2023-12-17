Seething Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after their careless defending and a needless late-game penalty cost them a much-needed Premier League victory in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying they deserved the result.

“It's not bad luck, it's deserved,” an angry Guardiola said. “We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it.

“You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season — but we are not able to close games. That is the feeling.”

City have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable after a run of six games with only one win.

Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis scored in the first half at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace and then Michael Olise converted a penalty in the 95th minute after Phil Foden fouled Mateta in the box.