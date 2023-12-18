“Back in the Tuks [University of Pretoria FC] days we saw people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma and a lot of other players who have gone on to have good careers, and that is the gratitude I get from the job I do.
“If I see players going all the way and doing well for themselves, playing in Europe and achieving things [that brings satisfaction].
“This season we have had players going to Kaizer Chiefs, and Olwethu Makhanya was here today. He was on the field with us [celebrating the cup victory]. He is playing in the MLS [Major League Soccer in the US].
“I don’t need to be told I’m doing a good job. What makes me come to work every morning is to serve the players and create opportunities for them.
“We [Stellenbosch, who rely mostly on their academy system] don’t buy opportunities, but we create opportunities. To see a player like Darrel [Matsheke], after being released by Chiefs a while ago, and [then he] was trialling at Casric Stars, and he comes here and scores a winning [penalty].
“Those are moments I enjoy and I will continue to work as hard as I can to create those opportunities.”
‘I don’t need to be told I’m doing a good job’: Stellies coach Steve Barker
Sports Reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
While finally winning a trophy was a satisfying moment in the career of Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, he says Saturday's Carling Knockout Cup success does not suddenly certify him as a good coach.
Barker led Stellies to their 5-4 penalties cup final victory against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium after the teams were locked at 1-1 after extra time.
The coach, one of the true servants of the game in South Africa, said his career has never been about how many titles he wins but the number of players he is able to help realise their dreams.
Barker has played a part in shaping the careers of some of the best players produced by this country, and he said that is what has given him all the satisfaction and motivation he needed.
“For me it’s not about any accolades and I always maintain I will continue to serve my players and create opportunities for them,” Barker said.
“Back in the Tuks [University of Pretoria FC] days we saw people like Andile Jali, Bongani Khumalo, Marc van Heerden, Aubrey Ngoma and a lot of other players who have gone on to have good careers, and that is the gratitude I get from the job I do.
“If I see players going all the way and doing well for themselves, playing in Europe and achieving things [that brings satisfaction].
“This season we have had players going to Kaizer Chiefs, and Olwethu Makhanya was here today. He was on the field with us [celebrating the cup victory]. He is playing in the MLS [Major League Soccer in the US].
“I don’t need to be told I’m doing a good job. What makes me come to work every morning is to serve the players and create opportunities for them.
“We [Stellenbosch, who rely mostly on their academy system] don’t buy opportunities, but we create opportunities. To see a player like Darrel [Matsheke], after being released by Chiefs a while ago, and [then he] was trialling at Casric Stars, and he comes here and scores a winning [penalty].
“Those are moments I enjoy and I will continue to work as hard as I can to create those opportunities.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos