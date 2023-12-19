Star is born as De Zorzi steers Proteas to victory with sensational 119

A maiden 50-over century by Toni de Zorzi was the driving force behind the Proteas saying an eight-wicket win over India in the second One-Day International at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

De Zorzi struck nine boundaries and six sixes to record his highest ODI score of 119 not out from 126 balls,

Earlier, the left-hander combined with Reeza Hendricks (52 from 81) to construct a record-setting 130-run first-wicket partnership under lights at the Gqeberha venue.

The hosts finished the match with De Zorzi and Aiden Markram (2) unbeaten with a total of 215/2 and set up a series-deciding clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

Half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan with 62 from 83 balls and skipper KL Rahul with 56 off 64 helped India to 211 all out in 46.2 overs.