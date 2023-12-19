“Otherwise every other matter, including preparations for our next league match away to Royal AM on Saturday, is going well,” Xulu said.
Swallows official says all is well at the Birds after players’ salaries ‘were paid’
High-ranking Moroka Swallows official Sipho Xulu says things are back to normal at the Dube Birds after players boycotted training in the past two weeks due to unpaid salaries.
Swallows suffered a third successive DStv Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday (2-1), where coach Steve Komphela revealed players had not been training in the 10 days leading up to the match as they were awaiting their salaries.
Xulu told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that all is well again at the Birds after chair David Mogashoa managed to pay the players after Friday's match.
“The chair has already spoken about the fact that everything is being sorted out. Everything is fine now, the players are happy,” Xulu said on Tuesday.
Xulu said only Mogashoa could be able to comment on reports that the Soweto club could be sold as the current owners are battling to find the funds to run it. Attempts to reach the Swallows chair were not successful.
“Otherwise every other matter, including preparations for our next league match away to Royal AM on Saturday, is going well,” Xulu said.
Komphela confirmed after the defeat against SuperSport that it was only after he had pleaded with the players to honour the match that they played on Friday.
“I had to send a voice note [on Thursday before the match] saying everybody has to report for duty. We had to find a way because we cannot [not play a match].
“To be honest with you, it would have been bad not to honour the fixture or something worse than this happened. OK, the result is bad — but do you want to tell me we could have gone worse than this?
“We need to respect the game and those who value it. Part of that is you take the bashing trying to protect the club, but at the end of the day you get a lashing. Where we are is the culmination of what has been happening. You can't hide this. It's a fact of life.”
Swallows are in 13th place in the Premiership after winning five, drawing three and losing five league matches this season. After the fixture against Royal, Komphela's team meet Mamelodi Sundowns away on December 27 before wrapping up the year with a home fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 30.
