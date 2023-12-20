Chippa United’s long-awaited return to Buffalo City stadium dented
Chippa United’s DStv Premiership game vs Polokwane City scheduled to be at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday has been moved to Nelson Mandela Stadium after the clubs did not reach a mutual agreement in their “logistical arrangements”...
