Rahul bemoans batting failures in ODI loss to Proteas

The inability of set batters to reach three figures and the loss of eight wickets for 97 runs left India well short of a par score, captain KL Rahul admitted after their eight-wicket One-Day International loss to South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat at St George's Park in the second match of a three-game series, India were going well at 114 for two, but were bowled out for 211.

India failed to capitalise on the platform laid by a fine 62 from opener Sai Sudharsan and 56 from captain KL Rahul as the Proteas levelled the series ahead of the final match at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday (1pm).

“It was a hard wicket to bat on, but a few of us got set. If one of us, including me, could have gone on to get a hundred we could have controlled the innings and got 50 to 60 runs extra, which could have made a big difference,” Rahul said.