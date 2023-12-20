Starc IPL’s most expensive player in history with R55m auction price

Mitchell Starc's record $2.98m (R55m) deal at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions was the ideal Christmas present for the match-winning paceman as he prepares to spend the holidays apart from his cricketing wife Alyssa Healy.

Australia's all-formats hero became the most expensive player in the history of the league after attracting the eye-watering bid from Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Starc tuned in to the auction at home in Sydney while resting ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Healy, the newly installed captain of the Australian women's team, watched from India ahead of the one-off Test in Mumbai.

“I'm not sure any words will do it justice, really,” Starc said of the auction result.