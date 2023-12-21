Man United, Bayern commit to Uefa competitions after Super League verdict

Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Uefa after Thursday's EU court verdict which said European soccer governing body and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in Uefa competitions, and to positive co-operation with Uefa, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.

Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined £22m (R511m) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.