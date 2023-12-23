Ngcobo’s first goal in two years steers Kaizer Chiefs to third straight win

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored his first goal in two years and a day to steer Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-0 DStv Premiership victory against battling Richards Bay FC on a steaming hot Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Ngcobo's 42nd-minute strike saw Chiefs go to a third straight league win, and fourth from five games. Interim coach Cavin Johnson's men, showing tentative signs of improved form, moved up from sixth to fifth place.

Midfielder Ngcobo has battled injuries and form for the past two years. He has been given more game time again by Johnson, being fielded six times since November.

Relegation-threatened Bay remained rooted in second-last place.

Chiefs edged a first half where it took some effort for their players to provide the necessary tempo to engineer the single-goal breakthrough in 31°C heat.