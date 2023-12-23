SuperSport teen Campbell confirms potential with brace to down Pirates

SuperSport United's mix of mostly youngsters punctuated with veterans landed a blow in the battle for second place in the DStv Premiership edging Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Polokwane on Saturday night.

Coach Gavin Hunt's Matsatsantsa came into the game with a four-point lead over third-placed Pirates in second place to Mamelodi Sundowns and extended that to seven — United now have 32 points from 16 matches and Bucs 25.

Sundowns, who have won all 11 matches, have 33 points ahead of their meeting against Cape Town City at Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm). The Brazilians, whose only challenge to cantering to an astounding seventh title in succession is their heavy match load, will have to work hard to preserve their 100% record against Eric Tinkler's tough, fourth-placed City.

Fortune Makaringe swept in Pirates' early opener in the fifth minute.