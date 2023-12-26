×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Chelsea’s poor disciplinary record down to lack of experience: Pochettino

By Aadi Nair - 26 December 2023
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino talks with player Conor Gallagher during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino talks with player Conor Gallagher during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Chelsea's league-high tally of 56 yellow cards can be attributed to a lack of experience, manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of a Premier League game against Crystal Palace for which key players Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have been suspended.

Nicholas Jackson, Malo Gusto, Connor Gallagher, Marcus Bettinelli, Sterling and Palmer were all shown yellow cards in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sterling and Palmer's bookings were their fifth yellow cards of the season, ruling them out of Wednesday's home clash against Palace.

Asked if Chelsea's struggles with keeping their players in line were caused by a lack of discipline in the squad, Pochettino responded: “No — it's representative of the fact that we play for Chelsea, we are a big club and you feel the pressure.

“When you are frustrated and lack a bit of experience ... it's [something] we can improve. It's Palmer's first season in the Premier League and it is normal.

“He is playing for Chelsea. Of course, it's frustrating. But the players care, the players want to win. It's not about a lack of discipline, it's about having the ability to read the situation of the game.”

After hosting Palace Chelsea, 10th in the standings, travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...