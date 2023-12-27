On Wednesday Swallows issued an apology over the embarrassing situation mentioned by Xulu.
Embarrassing situation as Swallows will fail to honour Sundowns, Arrows games
Birds players apparently downed tools due to unpaid December salaries
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows potentially face a huge monetary fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
This after the PSL on Wednesday issued a statement announcing the Dube Birds have officially notified the league that they will not be able to honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday at Loftus. The match was scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm.
Swallows also issued an apology over the matter on Tuesday, saying it has arisen because of a pay dispute between the club's management and its players.
Swallows players' have apparently downed tools because they allegedly did not receive their December salaries — and they will also not be honouring their last match of the year at home against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Soweto's Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
The match between Sundowns and Swallows was the only one scheduled for Wednesday night, with action resuming on Friday when Orlando Pirates host Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium and Royal AM make the short trip to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“The Premier Soccer League has been officially notified today that Moroka Swallows FC is ‘unable to fulfil its scheduled DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 17’ and Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 30,” the PSL said.
“The league extends its sincere apologies to all stakeholders, including clubs, partners, media and spectators, for this unfortunate situation.”
Earlier this month, Swallows lost 2-1 to SuperSport United at Dobsonville Stadium, and coach Steve Komphela said afterwards they played the match with the players not having trained for 10 days over a pay dispute. The coach said he had to intervene personally to get the players to honour the fixture.
Swallows officials, including chair David Mogashoa and CEO Sipho Xulu, later said the dispute had been resolved.
