Five top plays from day three as Proteas goes 1-0 in series

The Proteas comprehensively thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs during the first Test in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the short two-match series that moves to Cape Town next week.

TimesLIVE has identified the top five plays of the third day:

FINAL FRONTIER

Well it remains unconquered.

Let no one say this is loss that won’t hurt India.

Following so closely on that World Cup final defeat on home soil, a win here would have been a balm for that wound.

Now the best they can hope for is to match MS Dhoni’s 2010/11 side that drew a three-Test series, also after losing the first match at Centurion.

India has never won a Test in Cape Town.