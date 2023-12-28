Earlier this month, Swallows lost 2-1 to SuperSport United at Dobsonville Stadium and coach Steve Komphela said afterwards they played the match with the players not having trained for 10 days over a pay dispute.
Komphela said he had to intervene personally to get the players to honour the fixture.
On Wednesday, Swallows issued an apology over the embarrassing situation.
“On behalf of Moroka Swallows FC, an apology is extended to all affected parties due to the cancellation of the games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows,” veteran club official Sipho Xulu said.
“An unresolved dispute between the players and management has resulted in management having to request the cancellation of the two remaining games of this year from the PSL, to allow it time to correct the situation.
“Management would like to assure everyone within and outside the club that the process of [Birds' players and club bosses] finding one another will soon [occur]. It has been resolved that no further details will be officially given until an update from the club is issued.”
Swallows boss David Mogashoa slams his players for demanding December salaries ahead of time
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa has hit out at his players for demanding December salary payments ahead of the contractually agreed time.
The Dube Birds failed to honour their DStv Premiership clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Wednesday night and Mogashoa said it was because of a stand-off with players over December salaries.
Because of their failure to honour the fixture, Swallows potentially face a huge monetary fine, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Swallows will play their last match of the year against Golden Arrows in a move that will receive close scrutiny from PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in the coming weeks.
In his defence, Mogashoa explained to TimesLIVE that players demanded their salaries on December 22 while their contracts stipulate they be paid on the last day of the month.
“These players are holding the club at ransom,” said Mogashoa.
“They wanted their December salaries to be paid out on December 22 but contractual obligation to them is that they will be paid on the last day of every month. That is in black and white in their contracts. I don’t know what makes them think they will be paid earlier than what the contract stipulates.”
Sundowns players were at Loftus and those named in the starting line-up walked to the pitch for a team photo before returning to the dressing room under the watchful eye of match commissioner Robert Sithole.
Referees were also at the stadium but there was no sign of Swallows players who have allegedly downed tools after the salary disagreement with the club.
“We couldn't find each other during talks and I decided that we will not honour these two fixtures,” Mogashoa said.
Earlier this month, Swallows lost 2-1 to SuperSport United at Dobsonville Stadium and coach Steve Komphela said afterwards they played the match with the players not having trained for 10 days over a pay dispute.
Komphela said he had to intervene personally to get the players to honour the fixture.
On Wednesday, Swallows issued an apology over the embarrassing situation.
“On behalf of Moroka Swallows FC, an apology is extended to all affected parties due to the cancellation of the games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows,” veteran club official Sipho Xulu said.
“An unresolved dispute between the players and management has resulted in management having to request the cancellation of the two remaining games of this year from the PSL, to allow it time to correct the situation.
“Management would like to assure everyone within and outside the club that the process of [Birds' players and club bosses] finding one another will soon [occur]. It has been resolved that no further details will be officially given until an update from the club is issued.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos