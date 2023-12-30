‘Don’t dramatise the last two results’: Pirates coach Riveiro defends his players as fans’ discontent grows

Even though there is growing discontent among supporters, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has strongly defended his players, saying people should not make a big deal of their last two DStv Premiership losses.
The Buccaneers go into the long Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break on the back of two losses to SuperSport United and Stellenbosch in which they conceded six goals and scored three.
After Friday’s 3-2 loss to Stellenbosch, where they led 2-0 until the 69th minute, Pirates dropped to fifth spot on the log and they may be overtaken by Kaizer Chiefs who take on Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday.
“We are wrapping up 2023. If you go to the numbers of the entire year, it is a technical thing because some teams didn’t play the same number of games like us. But let’s say we are one of the best teams in 2023 because we won two titles.
“Let’s not dramatise too much the last two results, I have a feeling that we are going to learn a lot from these last two games. I don’t want to sound stupid but it is going to be something good for us in the future,” he said.
Asked if he sometimes gets tough with the players for inconsistent performances, Riveiro said he is respectful towards them.
“I am a football coach who deals with 35 players every morning , what I try to be is respectful with all of them when we win and in days like this when we have lost a football match.
“I am not one who takes advantage because the responsibility of the result is the same for them and for myself. Actually, there is more responsibility on my side than on their side, they are my players, it is my team and we want to help them to be fully competitive.
“It was a football match, we played very well in 70 minutes and we didn't play at the level required for the last 20 minutes — and football and the opponent punished us. You won’t survive in this environment if you are not competitive — and I am talking about professional football.
“Nowadays as a coaches we don’t play one game and don’t get results and go and watch movies, I am personally always looking for improvements.”
Looking back at the match, Riveiro said they lost their way late in the second half as they allowed Stellenbosch to score three quick goals.
“It was a good and complete first half against a difficult and physical side and I think we created enough chances to get the lead. We managed to contain them at the beginning of the second half but they later dominated us.
“It took a lot of effort to get the second goal, we found ourselves leading 2-0 after 70 minutes but the last 20 minutes is difficult to explain. I thought the game was totally under control until they scored to make the score 2-1 and from there we totally lost control of the ball, spaces and duels.
“Due to that they managed to score the second goal in a clear foul to make it 2-2 and they got the third which was the story of the game. We are extremely upset with our performance in that last 20 minutes.”
