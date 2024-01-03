Mandla Masango has urged Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi to use the opportunity of playing for the Carling Black Label All-Stars against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday to show he can play in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The All-Stars, selected from the teams that took part in the Carling Knockout competition, meet the tournament champions, Stellies, at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
Vilakazi, 17, trained with the first team before their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay last month, but he is yet to make a senior debut for Amakhosi. The dribbling wizard nicknamed “Obrigado” was signed as a 15-year-old to Chiefs' reserves in January 2022 after impressing in the Philly's Games in Thembisa in December 2021.
Over the past few seasons, he has built a reputation as a dribbler in the DStv Diski Challenge and that has attracted critics.
“I am looking forward to seeing him play. As a youngster, you want to play in these types of games,” former Chiefs attacker Masango said.
Masango urges Chiefs teen Mfundo Vilakazi to cut the tricks in Carling All-Stars game
“He must come in and get the experience he needs and use this opportunity to show Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson that he wants to play regular football for the senior team.
“This could be his chance to show the coach he deserves to play for the first team when the season resumes. This is an opportunity to introduce himself to the big time and I know he is capable of doing that because the talent is there.”
Masango said Vilakazi must be a team player with an attacking mindset and not focus on playing to the crowd with tricks on the ball.
“He needs to do his stuff, but he must do it going forward. He must try to be creative and beat players one-on-one and not just stand on the ball and waste time.
“I am sure some of the senior players in the team will help him to be more constructive. He must look at Relebohile Mofokeng at Orlando Pirates and see how he plays because there are similarities.
“At the end of the day, you need to be a team player, You need to be decisive, because in modern football it is about assists and goals for attacking players.”
Masango, a league and cup double winner with Chiefs in 2012-2013 and 2014-2015, is looking forward to seeing how the All-Stars will play under Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
“It won't be easy, but it's possible for him to get these guys to play together as a team. He is a good coach and he is capable of making them work together and put on a good show.
“There are a few players he knows well from Orlando Pirates and that will work to his advantage.”
Masango said Stellenbosch will probably be favourites because they bring momentum into the game, having not lost in their past 10 matches in all competitions, and Steve Barker's side are more likely to play as a unit.
“They will carry the momentum into the match. They play a good brand of football. For them to [be] in the first Carling Knockout speaks volumes. They have good youngsters who can change the game.
“They will miss Jayden Adams, who is with Bafana Bafana. He deserves to be there because he has been doing well.”
