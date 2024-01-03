Proteas set plethora of records wilting to 55 in embarrassing opening session

Dean Elgar will be munching on his lunchtime sandwich contemplating his decision to bat first after South Africa were embarrassingly bowled out for 55 in just 23.2 overs in the first session of the second Test at Newlands on Wednesday.

Indian seamer Mohammad Siraj had a dream session, taking 6/15 from nine overs bowling at the Wynberg End — a career-best performance.

All the good work and the psychological hold the Proteas had over the tourists after the innings and 32-run win in the first Test in Centurion last week was smashed to smithereens with an awful display against admittedly excellent seam bowling.

Elgar’s decision to bat had merit given what he would have observed about Newlands in the domestic competitions this season. Top order batters have struggled in the first hour here in both one-day and four-day matches, but middle batters have managed to make runs, with Kyle Verreynne having twice made a hundred for Western Province.

However, for that to work, the team batting can’t be dismissed by lunch, which is what happened to South Africa here.