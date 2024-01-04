Conrad, Rohit slam pitch, but one wants neutrality, other offers support

The Newlands pitch understandably dominated the post-match chat after a Test that finished barely an hour into the second session on day two.

“You only need to look at the scores; one and a half days and the way they chased a little target of 80... it’s a sad state of affairs, when you need more luck than skill to survive in a Test match,” said Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad.

“All the ethics and values of Test cricket go out the window, and this was just a slugfest and a ‘slogathon’.”

India won, by seven wickets to tie the series, but their captain, Rohit Sharma, didn’t want to be drawn into criticising the surface. Rather, said Rohit, he was interested in how the International Cricket Council would grade it. “I don’t mind playing on pitches like this as long as people keep their mouths shut about India.”

Rohit said the Newlands pitch was challenging and dangerous, and he was interested in how it would be assessed by the ICC.

“You see, in India on day one, when the pitch starts turning, people start talking about it if there’s a puff of dust. There’s so much cracks here on the pitch. I think it’s important that we stay neutral everywhere we go, especially the match referees.