Ex-Chiefs star Masango expects Bafana’s Afcon XI to be dominated by Sundowns
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango says it won’t be a surprise if Bafana Bafana's starting XI is dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked 10 players from the DStv Premiership champions for the tournament in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. South Africa kick off their Group E campaign against Mali in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time).
Masango went to the extent of saying that it won’t be totally wrong if all Bafana's XI are from Sundowns because they will bring their winning mentality to the national team.
The Downs players going to Afcon are Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko and Thapelo Morena.
Captain Williams will take his place between the poles if fit and looking at how Broos has been picking the team recently Mvala, Mudau and Modiba are likely to be part of the defence with Zwane and Mokoena almost guaranteed to start in the midfield.
“When it comes to deciding the line-up it is entirely up to the coach but I guess if the guys [Sundowns players] are fit and ready to play, there will be nothing wrong with playing all of them at the same time,” said Masango who was part of the Bafana squad at 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea where he scored one goal against Ghana.
Sundowns started the season in style by winning their first 11 games then drawing two as fatigue crept in during their last two of their 13 league matches of last year to take a six-point lead over Cape Town City and SuperSport United, who have played three matches more.
Downs also won the African Football League (AFL) and competed in the Caf Champions League group stages, playing 30 games in 2023 among their six competitions they have entered this season.
The Brazilians are gunning for a seventh Premiership title in succession.
“They know each other because they have played together for a long time, they are doing well for their club and they have that winning mentality, which they will bring to the national team,” Masango said.
“The coach has assembled a good squad that will benefit from the experience of the Sundowns players participating in the Caf Champions League and winning the inaugural AFL.
“Sundowns is a team that compete to win in all the matches they play in and they will bring that mentality to the national team. There are also experienced players from other teams like Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates and a few others who will add value.
“We have a good chance of doing well in the tournament, I know it won’t be easy but we just need to encourage the boys to go out there and try to emulate the class of 1996.”
Masango earned 13 caps for Bafana and starred for them at the 2015 Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea.
After their opener against Mali, South Africa complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24.