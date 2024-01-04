“MultiChoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans in Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football available on DStv and GOtv platforms.”
SuperSport confirms Afcon blackout but leaves door open for last-minute changes
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
SuperSport has confirmed it failed to acquire the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
A SuperSport “holding statement” was leaked and circulated on social media while the pay channel was still involved in negotiations with rights holders New World TV of Togo. A deal could not be reached.
“SuperSport will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations as they have not acquired the rights to broadcast the tournament,” SuperSport said.
Judging by the wording of its statement, where SuperSport indicated it will communicate any changes in the situation, it appears the company has left the door open for possible future developments.
“However, Afcon matches will be available through the MultiChoice Africa partner broadcasters on free-to-air channels. We will communicate should there be any further developments in this regard.
“MultiChoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans in Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football available on DStv and GOtv platforms.”
It is not all doom and gloom for millions of South African football fans who want to watch the Afcon on TV as the SABC is expected to reveal their Afcon broadcast plans on Friday or Saturday.
In November, SuperSport declined to confirm or deny an allegation it was not televising Africa’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers because it wants to focus on European football.
At the time, TimesLIVE reported sources close to SuperSport indicating it was not just the African World Cup qualifiers, Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup the channel had not secured rights for, but also that Afcon coverage was under threat.
Bafana Bafana open their Afcon group E campaign against Mali at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time), then meet Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24.
