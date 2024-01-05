“SABC Sport has put together a strong content schedule that will ensure everyone has front-row SABC action from the Ivory Coast Afcon 2023,” the broadcaster said.
“In its promise of making world-class events available to South Africans with no barrier or cost to entry, the SABC will broadcast all the Afcon 2023 matches live on SABC1, SABC3, SABC Sport Channel and SABC radio stations Radio 2000, RSG, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM, Thobela FM, Phalaphala FM, Munghana Lonene FM, Ikwekwezi FM, Ligwalagwala FM and TRUFM in the language of choice to audiences.
“In addition, SABC Plus and sabcsport.com will offer free live streaming of the 52 games while also offering a free catch-up service for those who may have missed the live action.”
SABC CEO Ian Plaatjes said their team is happy to have made these sports activities available to South Africans.
“I thank the rights holders, New World Media, and the relevant stakeholders who worked to ensure the fruition of this process.”
Sigh of relief for SA football fans as SABC secures Afcon broadcast rights
Sports Reporter
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
South African football lovers heaved a collective sigh of relief after the SABC announced it has secured broadcast rights for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).
There were fears of a possible Afcon blackout in South Africa after pay-TV giant SuperSport confirmed its failure to secure the rights.
The tournament kicks off on January 13 in Ivory Coast and the SABC has come through for locals.
The public broadcaster has not just acquired the right to broadcast all 52 Afcon games on their platforms, which includes TV, radio and digital, but also clinched a deal for other Confederation of African Football (Caf) tournaments.
New World Media is the rights holder for Caf tournaments and has reached a deal with the SABC.
“The SABC is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasting rights and the rest of Caf events for the 2024 season,” the broadcaster said.
“Afcon 2023 is a highly anticipated sports spectacle in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11 and will be only available on the SABC channels across all broadcasting platforms in South Africa.
“With the local PSL season taking a break for the next six weeks, SABC Sport will offer its audiences and commercial partners the live experience of all 52 matches of Afcon 2023, in which the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, will be participating,” the SABC said.
“SABC Sport has also acquired the live matches for the rest of the Caf events, which includes all 150 matches of the Afcon 2025 qualifiers, all the 32 matches of Caf CHAN 2024, all matches of Caf Champions League 2023/24, all matches of Caf Confederations Cup 2023/24, all the matches of Caf Africa Women Cup of Nations 2024, all matches of CAF Women’s Champions League 2024 and all the matches of Caf Super Cup 2024.
“These acquisitions put football lovers and commercial partners in the prime position to experience the world’s biggest football events exclusively on SABC channels, making this great content available to all South Africans for free and with no uncompetitive platform blockages.”
The public broadcaster has promised all the games in Ivory Coast will be live on its TV channels, radio stations, and digital platforms.
“SABC Sport has put together a strong content schedule that will ensure everyone has front-row SABC action from the Ivory Coast Afcon 2023,” the broadcaster said.
“In its promise of making world-class events available to South Africans with no barrier or cost to entry, the SABC will broadcast all the Afcon 2023 matches live on SABC1, SABC3, SABC Sport Channel and SABC radio stations Radio 2000, RSG, Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM, Thobela FM, Phalaphala FM, Munghana Lonene FM, Ikwekwezi FM, Ligwalagwala FM and TRUFM in the language of choice to audiences.
“In addition, SABC Plus and sabcsport.com will offer free live streaming of the 52 games while also offering a free catch-up service for those who may have missed the live action.”
SABC CEO Ian Plaatjes said their team is happy to have made these sports activities available to South Africans.
“I thank the rights holders, New World Media, and the relevant stakeholders who worked to ensure the fruition of this process.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos