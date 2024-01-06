Suspended Itumeleng Khune shine as Carling All Stars stun Stellies in Polokwane

For suspended Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, this was an opportunity to send a reminder he still belongs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with his playing future increasingly in doubt.

But he gave a tentative performance mixed with some stunning saves to roll back the years but there were also errors that have seen him drop down the pecking order at Naturena.

Shortly after the restart, some fans called for his substitution and this is the frustration that Chiefs supporters have endured over the past few years in a period where Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma were largely used.

Despite lack of action at Chiefs, where there have been mixed messaging about his playing future, Khune was the chosen by fans to start for the Carling All-Stars and he helped the select team to a 2-1 win over ten-man Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Focus was also teenage midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi who has built a reputation as a crowd pleaser with his silky skills for Chiefs in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) but he was restricted from expressing himself.