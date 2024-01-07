“I think I was voted to come to play for All Stars today. I honoured my call-up. I played, I enjoyed myself and I don’t think this is the right platform to discuss club matters,” Khune said.
Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer Chiefs
Sports Reporter
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Embattled Itumeleng Khune has shied away from discussing his suspension by Kaizer Chiefs or his eagerly awaited return to the club’s activities.
Khune has been suspended by Chiefs since December 7 after media reports alleged the veteran goalkeeper arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.
On Saturday, Khune gave a splendid performance playing for the Carling All Stars team against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Cup final match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The All-Stars team, made up of DStv Premiership players and impressive youngsters from the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), claimed a 2-1 victory over the more fancied Carling Knockout Cup champions Stellies.
Khune, who was the skipper on the day, made no less than six crucial saves to ensure All Stars earned the trophy and a cheque of R2m.
The shot stopper had to face tough questions from the media after the game about his future with Amakhosi.
“I think I was voted to come to play for All Stars today. I honoured my call-up. I played, I enjoyed myself and I don’t think this is the right platform to discuss club matters,” Khune said.
“With all due respect, I will speak about Carling and the All Stars team.”
The former Bafana Bafana skipper thanked fans who voted for him to be part of the All Stars side.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone that voted for me to be part of this team. I really enjoyed myself and I’m happy that I contributed positively today,” he said.
The match didn’t just prove that Khune has still got it as a goalkeeper at the age of 36, but also exposed some exceptional talent from the DDC.
Youngsters such as Chiefs’ skilful midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, who scored the opening goal, Orlando Pirates’ duo of Jabulane Mokone and Kagiso Mnguni, and AmaZulu FC DDC stars Masibonge Ngidi and Sphamandla Zikhali are some of the players from the reserve league that turned heads in the match.
“Today, it wasn’t all about me but the All Stars team. I’m happy for the DDC players who have worked so hard to catch the eye of the soccer-loving fans in our country,” Khune said.
“I’m more than happy for them for winning the gold medal and it gives them strong motivation to how it feels like to win a cup in a packed stadium.”
The All Stars team was led by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
“Thanks to the coaching staff and everyone who has contributed by making sure that we prepared well for this game as all know that Stellenbosch are a good team, they are the Carling Knockout champions,” Khune said.
“I’m happy that we managed to match them. It wasn’t easy travelling from Johannesburg to Polokwane to prepare. We only had two sessions and we responded positively. We all come from different clubs and when we got here the coach presented the plan and we took it as professionals. We responded very well to the plan, and we are the champions.”
