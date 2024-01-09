Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast)
Six players to watch at Afcon
Sports reporter
Image: Justina Aniefiok/ BackpagePix
The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) looms large with the tournament set to start on Saturday with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.
As anticipation mounts, TimesLIVE takes a look at some of the players likely to grab the headlines as national teams seek to dethrone the Teranga Lions of Senegal.
Here are our six picks:
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)
He is without a doubt one of the African shining stars on the world stage as a lethal finisher for his Italian club Napoli and there will be massive pressure on his shoulders from millions of Nigerians as they seek their first title since 2013 in Johannesburg.
The current African Footballer of the Year comes into this tournament with confidence after he inspired Napoli to Serie A triumph last season where he scored 26 goals to earn a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world.
Sadio Mané (Senegal)
Mané was the best player of the tournament the last time around where he missed a penalty and went on to score decisive one during the shoot-outs as Senegal registered their first Afcon triumph.
He comes to the tournament with good form that he has gained at his Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he is teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, and has already scored 12 goals after he joined them from an unhappy spell with German giants Bayern Munich.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Egypt have not won Afcon since Salah was a teenager in 2010 as they fell agonisingly short in the 2017 and 2021 finals and he will be out for revenge as the Pharaohs will be looking for a record-extending eighth title.
He suffered agony when Egypt lost to Senegal in penalty shoot-out two years ago when his then Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane converted the winning spot-kick.
He will be eager to avoid a repeat and his current form for Liverpool suggests the 31-year-old will be a danger in Ivory Coast.
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
Achraf Hakimi was a towering figure when Morocco become the first African nation to reach the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and the PSG right-back will once again be key for the Atlas Lions.
They are faced with a task of translating that success back onto the continental stage as they look to register Morocco's second Afcon success since 1976.
Their most recent final appearance was in 2004 when they lost to Tunisia.
