Chippa appoint Kopo, September as coaches, Mammila is technical director
After a string of inconsistent results, Chippa United boss Chippa Mpengesi has made changes by appointing Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September as co-coaches to replace Morgan Mammila.
The club, which is in a dangerous position fourth from the bottom on the DStv Premiership standings, said the outspoken Mammila will be redeployed as technical director.
Kopo recently coached Pretoria Callies in the Motsepe Foundation Championship while September joins from SuperSport United where he worked with the DStv Diski Challenge and was part of the Gavin Hunt’s first team.
Kopo and September, who know each other well having worked together at SuperSport for many years, have a mountain to climb to revive the fortunes of Chippa United who won only four of their 16 league matches.
“In a strategic move to bolster our club’s vision and future, our current head coach, who has admirably led the team for 16 games and secured 18 points, will be transitioning into the role of technical director for the remainder of the season.
“This change allows us to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge in a role that is crucial for the club’s long-term strategy and success,” read Chippa’s statement. “The club welcomes Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo, both highly respected figures in the football community, as our new co-coaches.
“Thabo September, a former professional player, brings a wealth of on-field experience and understanding of the game.
“Kwanele Kopo, born and bred in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, and renowned as a teacher of the game, offers an unparalleled depth of tactical expertise.”
The club added that Kopo and September will also be tasked with finding and nurturing talent from the Eastern Cape.
“Together they will lead our team with a focus on nurturing local talent and ensuring the team remains in the Premier Soccer League. Chippa United has always been more than just a football club. Since our move from Phillipi, Cape Town, to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in 2014, we have not only been a part of this province but have become integral to its sporting culture.
“Our 14-year journey in the football space has been marked by a steadfast commitment to not only compete in the PSL but to enrich the Eastern Cape by showcasing local talent.
“We take pride in players like Zuko Mdunyelwa from Jamestown in the Joe Gqabi municipality now signed to football giants Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Our vision goes beyond pursuing top accolades, it’s about empowering the Eastern Cape and its talent. We remain dedicated to our motto, “The Pride of Eastern Cape”. We strive to be a cornerstone of this community for decades to come.
“This vision has been supported by our stakeholders, including the Nelson Mandela municipality. The municipality has shown belief in us with a renewed three-year contract. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the supporters in Gqeberha for their unwavering support.
“We also like to thank the Buffalo City municipality and the Eastern Cape sports department for their continuous support.”
