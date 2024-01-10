Mothobi Mvala declared fit to travel with Bafana to Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala will travel with the team to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast after he was cleared by the medical team.

Mvala missed Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Lesotho in Bafana’s last preparation match in the country before they travel to West Africa on Thursday morning as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and influential midfielder Themba Zwane were rested for the preparation match against the neighbours as they also recover from respective minor niggles.

In the preparatory match, Broos gave opportunities to all the players who were on the bench and afterwards said he was happy with their mentality even though they lacked freshness after a long domestic season.