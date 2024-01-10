Mothobi Mvala declared fit to travel with Bafana to Afcon
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala will travel with the team to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast after he was cleared by the medical team.
Mvala missed Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Lesotho in Bafana’s last preparation match in the country before they travel to West Africa on Thursday morning as he continues to recover from a groin injury.
Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and influential midfielder Themba Zwane were rested for the preparation match against the neighbours as they also recover from respective minor niggles.
In the preparatory match, Broos gave opportunities to all the players who were on the bench and afterwards said he was happy with their mentality even though they lacked freshness after a long domestic season.
“He will travel with me because we have the guarantee of the medical team that he will be ready,” said Broos about Mvala.
Safa team doctor Tshepo Molobi added that after medical assements were done, there was no reason to leave Mvala behind.
“As it is any camp, we will always be faced with something, thus is the nature of football and when you’re dealing with athletes. In the case of Mothobi Mvala, all medical assessments have been made and while we continue practising caution with all and any injuries, there is no need to rule Mvala out.
“He will travel with the team to Côte d’Ivoire and we as a medical team will continuously monitor all injuries and niggles of Mvala, Williams, Zwane and all other players who need our care,” said Molobi.
South Africa kick off their campaign against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday (10pm SA time) and complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and former champions Tunisia on January 24.
