Rain has final say in SA20 opener between Sunrisers EC and Super Kings in Gqeberha

Persistent showers over St George’s Park saw the opening match of the SA20 between the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Joburg Super Kings called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday evening.

The fixture was scheduled to start at 5:30pm but scattered rain fell in Gqeberha for most of the day and the 5pm toss was delayed.

Despite this, hopeful cricket fanatics poured into the stadium in their numbers while the band had the crowd dancing to their tunes until the game was eventually abandoned.

There was a bit of movement as the ground staff began to remove the covers while the players began their warm-up routines but the match was eventually called off shortly after 8pm.

The Joburg Super Kings return home to take on MI Cape Town for their first home game on Saturday while the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will host the Durban Super Giants in the late game in Gqeberha on the same day.