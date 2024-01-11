Swallows fined R1m, lose six points, for not honouring Premiership fixtures

Moroka Swallows have forfeited six points and have been fined a staggering R1m for failing to honour DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December.

This was confirmed by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu after Swallows, who were spared suspension or expulsion from the league for pleading guilty and showing remorse, appeared before the disciplinary committee (DC) on Thursday.

Of the R1m fine, R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension.

“I can confirm that Moroka Swallows appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct on account of their nonfulfillment of the fixtures which were scheduled for the December 27 and 30 against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows respectively,” said Majavu.