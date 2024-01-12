×

Sport

Promoter body claims Boxing SA’s acting CEO is in contempt of court

12 January 2024
David Isaacson
Sports reporter
Boxing SA acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso told a press conference he would not allow tournaments to proceed if promoters had not paid 14 days in advance.
Image: DAVID ISAACSON

Promoters who interdicted sport minister Zizi Kodwa’s appointment of the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board last month are targeting the acting CEO it designated in its 24-hour existence, accusing him of being in contempt of court.

Mandla Ntlanganiso, the director of operations, had been suspended by the previous executive in August, but this was lifted by the new board which also made him acting CEO shortly before the interdict was granted. His appointment was endorsed by Kodwa.

The application against the board by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) had not been factually challenged in the Pretoria high court, with the legal team representing Kodwa twice asking for postponements. The second request was refused. 

The association, which had previously said in a press release it believed Ntlanganiso’s appointment  to be invalid, issued a letter of demand to him through its lawyer on Thursday, telling him to “refrain from further purporting to act as the CEO”.

“Failing which, and without further notice to yourself, our client reserves its right to approach court, even on an urgent basis, for the necessary and appropriate relief.”

The fight between the NPBPA and the new board appears to be based on fissures within boxing politics.

Last month Ntlanganiso criticised the association’s chair, Ayanda Matiti, for paying the purses of boxers later than the legally stipulated 14-day deadline for his December 16 tournament and threatened disciplinary action against him.

Matiti and other promoters had been allowed to get away with this requirement under the previous board, whose term ended on December 11.

The NPBPA had launched the legal action against Kodwa claiming he had not followed the Boxing Act requirement that he consult all associations before appointing his board.

The merits of this claim were not argued in court, which issued an order that the newly appointed board be interdicted “from taking any further steps and/or decisions”.

This could be interpreted as meaning any actions made before the interdict — such as lifting Ntlanganiso’s suspension and making him acting CEO — are legitimate.

The NPBPA lawyer said in the letter to Ntlanganiso that the previous board had submitted a statement on December 28 confirming Ntlanganiso was “still on precautionary suspension due to serious allegations against you”.

It is believed Ntlanganiso had yet to be charged despite being suspended in August.

“You acted [as CEO] knowing fully well that the board that uplifted your suspension and appointed you has now been revoked and whatever decisions taken by same annulled and/or rendered void.

“In the circumstances your acting as the [CEO of BSA] is in direct contempt of a valid court order.”

The lawyer, Akhona Mafani, said the NPBPA believed due process may not have been followed by the new board, “which would make your appointment irregular and therefore unlawful”.

“We find it pivotal to remind you that your actions have the potential of causing irreparable commercial harm and/or damage to our client’s affiliates, for which our client and/or client’s affiliates intend holding you personally responsible and liable.”

The NPBPA has given Ntlanganiso until the end of Friday to respond.

The acting CEO said a statement would be issued in the course of Friday.

